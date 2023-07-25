World
Associated Press

NFL star speeding at 225km/h says it was because of dog emergency

12:06pm
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference.

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference. (Source: Associated Press)

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 225km/h in an 90km/h zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

The Associated Press has obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St Paul city attorney.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07am Thursday (local time) by a trooper who was also travelling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgement.

Speeding car (generic image).

Speeding car (generic image). (Source: istock.com)

“I recognise and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behaviour. I am truly sorry.”

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver, Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season.

He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

The Obamas lay tribute to the chef, who died at Martha's Vineyard.

27 mins ago

Widow faces murder charge years after husband 'committed suicide'

Widow faces murder charge years after husband 'committed suicide'

Police were told a Mississippi man had killed himself in 2018, but five years later, his 75-year-old widow has been arrested and charged with his murder.

12:26pm

Twitter officially launches its new X look

Twitter officially launches its new X look

11:39am

Alabama woman confesses to making up kidnapping story

Alabama woman confesses to making up kidnapping story

10:40am

Aus man jailed after stealing 200,000 creme eggs

Aus man jailed after stealing 200,000 creme eggs

10:18am

NSW man who killed fake Airpods seller jailed for 21 years

NSW man who killed fake Airpods seller jailed for 21 years

9:27pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

LIVE: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

15 mins ago

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

0:22

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

27 mins ago

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

47 mins ago

BREAKING

Wild food court fight reported at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall

0:17

Wild food court fight reported at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall

51 mins ago

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6