Mystery animal in Germany not a lion - lab analysis

There was no lioness on the loose in the woods near Berlin, a first laboratory analysis of a faecal sample suggests.

"We should not assume it's a lion," a spokeswoman for the Potsdam-Mittelmark district said on Monday, adding that the animal that was sought after was a herbivore instead.

The result of a hair sample is expected today, the spokeswoman added.

Since the hair found was missing its root, it would be compared with a lion's hair at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin.

The search for an alleged predator has been making headlines beyond Germany since last Thursday.

On Friday, the authorities no longer saw any acute danger and, based on the assessment of experts, no longer assumed that there was a lioness on the loose in the region.

Search operations - which included helicopters and drones - had also not yielded any indications of a predatory cat on the loose.

Meanwhile, the Brandenburg police union defended the large-scale deployment of forces for the search.

"We'd rather go out once too often than once too little," chairwoman Anita Kirsten said on Monday.

"All tips from the population are taken seriously by us, evaluated and an appropriate operation is triggered," she said.

"A threat from a lioness on the loose is not to be underestimated, so a large deployment of forces is justified until the situation is clarified."

Criticism of the operation having been unnecessary or too expensive is counterproductive, Kirsten said.