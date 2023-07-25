Immigration NZ asked for Lauren Dickason's mental health history

Warning: This story contains distressing content that may upset some readers.

Immigration officials requested more evidence of Lauren Dickason's mental health history, the day before she killed her three daughters.

The details were divulged on Monday as the 42-year-old murder accused's phone was explored with a fine-tooth comb for the jury at the High Court in Christchurch.

Dickason is charged with the murders of her two-year-old twin daughters Karla and Maya, and their six-year-old sister Liané, at their Timaru home on 16 September 2021.

She has pleaded not guilty to all three counts, relying on a defence of insanity and infanticide.

Dickason's mental health struggles and anxiety have been a significant focal point during the first six days of the trial.

The jury heard Dickason had been corresponding with immigration officials the day before the alleged murders.

Police digital forensic analyst Joshua Locke told the Crown of an email Dickason sent to her psychiatrist in South Africa on 15 September 2021.

"I am currently not using any medication," she wrote.

"Immigration requires the following: a more detailed recent report from a psychiatrist/the applicant's prescribing doctor is required regarding the applicant's depression.

"Please provide any details of harm to self or others, any previous hospital admissions, and any history of substance abuse."

A psychiatric report from February 2020 confirmed Dickason was "not a danger to herself or any other person" and that "she was able to function well despite her illness".

The court was told Immigration New Zealand requested a more recent psychiatric breakdown.

The reality of a long-haul move half way across the world caused strain for Dickason, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Abbie Hollingworth asked Locke about a web search referring to immigration stress.

Dickason visited an article on the Inquiries Journal titled 'Immigration and Stress: The Relationship Between Parents' Acculturative Stress and Young Children's Anxiety Symptoms'.

Hollingworth asked Locke why this search had been omitted in his final analysis report.

"Were you aware at the time you were preparing this that, the user's (Dickason) concern for her children and their future is considered by some of the experts in this trial to be extremely relevant?"

He admitted it was "his error" that it was left out of the report.

Earlier in the day, online searches by Dickason on how to cause child drug overdoses in the weeks leading up to the deaths were revealed in court.

A TikTok video Dickason received in July 2021 dubbed "Mom Needs a Minute" was also played for the jury.

The 1 minute 40 second clip portrays a supposed mother reciting a poem about "the chaos inside of her brain" and the struggles of raising children.

Locke told the court Dickason's response to the video was "Awesome xxx, that's exactly how I feel".

Detective Edward Mitchell earlier read a string of messages from Dickason to friends that same month, prior to their departure from South Africa.

Messages read: "I'm an emotional wreck this week."

"This is so hard."

"This is by far the most terrifying thing we've ever done."

"The devil is literally sitting on my shoulder 24/7."

Forensic pathologist Martin Sage, who attended the crime scene the night the girls died, began his evidence late on Monday.

Many details of his testimony are too graphic to publish.

He will continue his testimony when the trial resumes this morning.

By Adam Burns for rnz.co.nz