Former Premier League footballer okay after collapsing on TV

2:13pm
Shaka Hislop.

Shaka Hislop. (Source: Getty)

Football analyst and former Premier League goaltender Shaka Hislop said he is seeking “the best medical opinion” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN's pregame show ahead of an exhibition between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl.

The 54-year-old Hislop became unsteady while talking with colleague Dan Thomas and fell to the ground, prompting Thomas to call for medical help. At halftime of the match, Thomas told viewers that Hislop was talking and conscious.

Neither Hislop nor ESPN has given a cause for the collapse.

Today, Hislop shared a video message, tweeted by ESPN FC, saying he was grateful for an outpouring of concern and support.

“Well, that was awkward,” Hislop said. “What a 24 hours this has been.”

He said life sometime gives a person a reason to pause, and he went on to thank family, friends, ESPN colleagues and others.

“My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say,” he said.

Hislop spent much of his 15-year career in the Premier League, spending time with Newcastle and West Ham. The English-born Hislop also played internationally for Trinidad and Tobago.

