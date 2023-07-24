World
Associated Press

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone

1:33pm

(Source: Getty)

A woman has been found dead in Montana after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement today that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.

Though the department's statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman's interaction with the bear, it did not confirm her cause of death.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana's grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

The department put out a news release last week warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Greater Yellowstone ecosystems.”

They implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside and tend to their garbage.

WorldNorth AmericaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

Border patrol officers knew something was off after an X-ray of the dairy products revealed "anomalies".

2:30pm

Police narrow search for baby lost in US flash flood

Police narrow search for baby lost in US flash flood

It comes after the 9-month-olds sister's body was recovered from the Pennsylvania river.

11:38am

False asbestos claims see US health clinic fined millions

False asbestos claims see US health clinic fined millions

5:21am

Father dies, sons injured as US family flight ends in tragedy

Father dies, sons injured as US family flight ends in tragedy

Sun, Jul 23

US hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

US hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

Sat, Jul 22

Tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

Tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

Sat, Jul 22

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Man whose body found at Hawke's Bay beach named

Man whose body found at Hawke's Bay beach named

25 mins ago

Lauren Dickason's phone had searches for how to overdose children - analyst

Lauren Dickason's phone had searches for how to overdose children - analyst

50 mins ago

10 dead after school gym roof collapse in China

10 dead after school gym roof collapse in China

2:30pm

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

2:15pm

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6