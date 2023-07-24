New Zealand
Lauren Dickason's phone had searches for how to overdose children - analyst

By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
24 mins ago
Lauren Dickason denies murdering her three little girls - Liané, six, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla in Timaru - in September 2021, and is using the defences of insanity and infanticide

Forensic examination of triple murder accused Lauren Dickason’s cellphone has revealed eight Google searches for ways to end children's lives.

Police digital forensic analyst Joshua Locke told the jury he’d located a poem titled Mom needs a minute that was sent to Lauren Dickason’s WhatsApp account in July 2021.

It has lines including "Oh my God, I can’t breathe, Mom needs a minute".

He read out her reply to the friend who sent it to her.

“'Awesome, xxxx that's exactly how I feel', which indicates she watched the video."

He read out to the court a list of eight deleted Google searches on Lauren Dickason’s cellphone that related to different ways to end a life, including ‘most effective overdose of children’, and ‘drugs to overdose kids’.

There were also searches for fatal levels or doses of various drugs and substances.

The searches took place in the month before she ended Liané, Maya and Karla's lives by smothering them.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Abbie Hollingworth, Locke said he couldn't speak to who had been using the device, and what the user may have been thinking.

The High Court in Christchurch trial before Justice Cameron Mander continues.

