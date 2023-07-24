Politics
1News

Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

7 mins ago

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says she will immediately resign from all of her portfolios after being taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest following a car crash in Wellington last night.

Allan was involved in a crash on Evans Bay Parade shortly after 9pm last night. She was taken into police custody and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

She also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence. Police have not pressed charges in relation to that.

In a statement, the police said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath shortly after 9pm.

"One person was taken in to custody and is assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

"The road was blocked for a short time, no injuries are reported."

RNZ has been provided photos taken last night of a Hyundai Kona - a electric car available to ministers - blocking one lane of a road.

Allan returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

- additional reporting RNZ

New ZealandPoliticsAccidentsWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tackling cost of living issues, one fish carcass at a time

Tackling cost of living issues, one fish carcass at a time

The Kai Ika project, which re-diverts fish "waste" to the community, has seen big demand increases due to cost of living pressures.

5:00am

2:17

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

As a practising GP, he says joining ambulance crews after-hours gave him important insights into NZ's health system.

3:15pm

17:17

ACT proposes privately-built roads, funded by tolls, not taxpayers

ACT proposes privately-built roads, funded by tolls, not taxpayers

1:34pm

4:17

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

12:37pm

4:17

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

11:02am

26:26

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

Sat, Jul 22

4:44

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

39 mins ago

Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

6:23am

Australia retain Ashes as rain prevents England win in 4th Test

Australia retain Ashes as rain prevents England win in 4th Test

6:09am

Large fire engulfs Auckland petrol station, road closed

0:27

Large fire engulfs Auckland petrol station, road closed

6:00am

Questions after child abductor's psych treatment left unfinished

Questions after child abductor's psych treatment left unfinished

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6