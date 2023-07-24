Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says she will immediately resign from all of her portfolios after being taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest following a car crash in Wellington last night.

Allan was involved in a crash on Evans Bay Parade shortly after 9pm last night. She was taken into police custody and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

She also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence. Police have not pressed charges in relation to that.

In a statement, the police said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath shortly after 9pm.

"One person was taken in to custody and is assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

"The road was blocked for a short time, no injuries are reported."

RNZ has been provided photos taken last night of a Hyundai Kona - a electric car available to ministers - blocking one lane of a road.

Allan returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

- additional reporting RNZ