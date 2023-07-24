Politics
Hipkins reveals who gets Kiri Allan's ministerial posts

4:02pm
Ginny Andersen and Kiri Allan (Composite image) (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has this afternoon announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan's ministerial portfolios.

It comes after the minister was arrested by police last night following a car crash while driving under the influence.

Ginny Andersen will take over as Minister of Justice, while Kieran McAnulty will become Minister for Regional Development.

Associate Health Minister Barbara Edmonds will take over Revenue at David Parker's request, "freeing him up to focus on transport", Hipkins said in a statement.

"Prior to entering Parliament Barb was a specialist tax lawyer and I have confidence in her to ability to pick up a greater share of the economic work of the Government, which is why I am also making her an Associate Minister of Finance," Hipkins said.

"She will relinquish her Associate Health role which will be redistributed amongst other Health Ministers."

Damien O'Connor will support Parker by stepping into Associate Transport.

"Between now and the election our singular focus must be on making life better for everyday Kiwis," Hipkins said.

"That is what I have sought to do, and I need everyone to do the same."

There are 25 Ministers in the executive, with 18 in Cabinet.

