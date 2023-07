Fog has blanketed Auckland this morning, causing flight disruptions.

As a result, Auckland Airport said a number of international flights are delayed and domestic flights cancelled.

Some flights to Blenheim, Taupō, New Plymouth, Bay of Islands, Whangārei, Rotorua, Nelson and Christchurch had been cancelled.

Changes to departure times, or cancellations, can be found here.

MetService said the "gloom" was expected to clear through the morning and afternoon.

