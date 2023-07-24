World
Associated Press

False asbestos claims see US health clinic fined millions

5:21am
A file image of road workers wearing protective gear against possible asbestos contamination.

A file image of road workers wearing protective gear against possible asbestos contamination. (Source: Associated Press)

A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination must pay the government almost US$6 million (NZ$9.7 million) in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false asbestos claims, a judge ruled.

The 337 false claims made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn't have received. The federally funded clinic has been at the forefront of the medical response to deadly pollution from mining near Libby, Montana.

The judgement against the Center for Asbestos Related Disease clinic comes in a federal case filed by BNSF Railway in 2019 under the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue on the government's behalf.

BNSF — which is itself a defendant in hundreds of asbestos-related lawsuits — alleged the centre submitted claims on behalf of patients without sufficient confirmation they had asbestos-related disease.

After a seven-person jury agreed last month, US District Judge Dana Christensen said in a July 18 order that he was imposing a stiff penalty to prevent future misconduct.

Christensen said he was concerned in particular that the clinic's high-profile doctor, Brad Black, had diagnosed himself with asbestos-related disease and that a nurse signed off for benefits for her own mother.

The judge also cited evidence at trial of high rates of opioid prescriptions from the clinic for people who may not have had a legitimate asbestos-related diagnosis.

A doctor looking at X-rays at the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Montana.

A doctor looking at X-rays at the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Montana. (Source: Associated Press)

The clinic demonstrated "a reckless disregard for proper medical procedure and the legal requirements of government programs," the judge wrote.

The judge awarded BNSF 25% of the proceeds, as allowed under the False Claims Act. Federal prosecutors previously declined to intervene in the case, and there have been no criminal charges brought against the clinic.

Clinic director Tracy McNew has said the facility could be forced into bankruptcy if forced to pay a multimillion-dollar judgement.

The verdict also could harm the clinic's reputation and potentially undermine lawsuits by asbestos victims against BNSF and others that courts have held liable for contamination that's turned Libby into one of the nation's deadliest polluted sites.

BNSF operated a railyard in town through which asbestos-tainted vermiculite was transported from a nearby mine.

Health officials have said at least 400 people have been killed and thousands sickened from asbestos exposure in the Libby area.

Asbestos-related diseases can range from a thickening of a person's lung cavity that can hamper breathing to deadly cancer.

Exposure to even a minuscule amount of asbestos can cause lung problems, according to scientists.

Symptoms can take decades to develop.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Giant panda celebrates 25th birthday with cake at US zoo

Watch: Giant panda celebrates 25th birthday with cake at US zoo

Mei Xiang ate a frozen treat as visitors to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC sang happy birthday to her.

5:38pm

0:30

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

Because of where the helicopter came to rest, in the middle of the lake, they will have to use another helicopter to pull it out.

4:24pm

Father dies, sons injured as US family flight ends in tragedy

Father dies, sons injured as US family flight ends in tragedy

Sun, Jul 23

Watch: Dramatic rescue as baby is freed from SUV in 40C heat

Watch: Dramatic rescue as baby is freed from SUV in 40C heat

Sun, Jul 23

0:30

US hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

US hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

Sat, Jul 22

Tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

Tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

Sat, Jul 22

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

40 mins ago

Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

6:23am

Australia retain Ashes as rain prevents England win in 4th Test

Australia retain Ashes as rain prevents England win in 4th Test

6:09am

Large fire engulfs Auckland petrol station, road closed

0:27

Large fire engulfs Auckland petrol station, road closed

6:00am

Questions after child abductor's psych treatment left unfinished

Questions after child abductor's psych treatment left unfinished

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6