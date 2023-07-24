Barbie takes box office crown over rival Oppenheimer

“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work - it spun box office gold.

The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Warner Bros.’ Barbie claimed the top spot with a massive NZ$251.3 million in ticket sales from North American theatres from 4,243 locations, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Universal’s Oppenheimer also soared past expectations, taking in $130.5 million from 3,610 theatres in the US and Canada, marking Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.

When all is settled, it will likely turn out to be the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time with over $486 million industrywide - all this in a marketplace increasingly curved towards intellectual property-driven winner takes all.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon may have started out as good-natured competition between two aesthetic opposites, but, as many hoped, both movies benefitted in the end. Internationally, Barbie earned $295 million from 69 territories, fuelling a $546.3 million global weekend.

Oppenheimer did $152 million from 78 territories, ranking above Barbie in India, for a $282.5 million global total.

The only real casualty was Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, which despite strong reviews and a healthy opening weekend fell 64% in weekend two. Overshadowed by the Barbenheimer glow as well as the blow of losing its IMAX screens to Oppenheimer, the Tom Cruise vehicle added $31.6 million, bringing its North America total to $192.8 million.

Margot Robbie in Barbie, left, and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. (Source: Associated Press)

Barbenheimer is not merely counterprogramming either. But while a certain section of enthusiastic moviegoers overlapped, in aggregate the audiences were distinct.

Women drove the historic Barbie opening, making up 65% of the audience, according to PostTrak, and 40% of ticket buyers were under the age of 25 for the M-rated movie.

“It’s just a joyous time in the world. This is history in so many ways," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution.

“I think this marketing campaign is one for the ages that people will be talking about forever.”

Oppenheimer audiences meanwhile were 62% male and 63% over the age of 25, with a somewhat surprising 32% that were between the ages of 18 and 24.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer scored well with critics with 90% and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and audiences who gave both films an A CinemaScore.

Social media has been awash with reactions and “takes” all weekend - good, bad, problematic and everywhere in between - the kind of organic, event cinema, watercooler debate that no marketing budget can buy.

“The ‘Barbenheimer’ thing was a real boost for both movies,” Goldstein said. “It is a crowning achievement for all of us.”

Posters for Barbie and Oppenheimer at AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Source: Associated Press)

Oppenheimer had the vast majority (80%) of premium large format screens at its disposal. Some 25 theatres in North America boasted IMAX 70mm screenings (Nolan’s preferred format), most of which were completely sold out all weekend - accounting for 2% of the total gross.

Theatres even scrambled to add more to accommodate the demand including 1am and 6am screenings, which also sold out.

“Nolan’s films are truly cinematic events,” said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution.

IMAX showings alone made up 26% of the domestic gross (or $34.2 million) from only 411 screens and 20% of the global gross, and Oppenheimer will have at least a three-week run on those high-demand screens.

“This is a phenomenon beyond compare,” said Rich Gelfond, the CEO of IMAX, in a statement. “Around the world, we’ve seen sellouts at 4am shows and people travelling hours across borders to see Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm.”

“It was a truly historic weekend and continues the positive box office momentum of 2023,” said Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “People recognised that something special was happening and they wanted to be a part of it.”