World
AAP

$800k reward offered over NSW teen's disappearance 20 years ago

15 mins ago
New South Wales teen Rose Howell went missing in 2003.

New South Wales teen Rose Howell went missing in 2003. (Source: Supplied)

An AU$750,000 (NZ$818,000) reward is being offered for information about the disappearance of a NSW teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Rose Howell was last seen at about 6.15pm on April 11, 2003, walking along Perrys Rd, Repton, in the direction of her home in Bundagen – about 25km south of Coffs Harbour.

Her mother believed Rose intended to meet friends in Bellingen and it was not unusual for her to spend the night at one of her friends' homes.

NSW Police have been told Rose was excited about her upcoming birthday party.

On April 13, 2003, she was reported missing after she failed to return home and meet her mother for an 11am appointment.

Rose is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion, about 160-165cm tall, with hazel eyes and short, dark hair worn in a Mohawk.

In 2012, a coronial inquest found that it was likely Howell had died, but the date, place and cause of death were undetermined.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

Rashad Trice, 26, is accused of kidnapping two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith after stabbing the child's mother.

2:46pm

Man dies after being tasered by Aus police during siege

Man dies after being tasered by Aus police during siege

Police attempted to enter the property and found the man armed with knives and in an agitated state.

Sat, Jul 22

'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl in US

'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl in US

Sat, Jul 22

Man who came face to face with alleged serial killer helps crack case 12 years later

Man who came face to face with alleged serial killer helps crack case 12 years later

Sat, Jul 22

US woman who hired hitman with bitcoin to kill ex-husband jailed

US woman who hired hitman with bitcoin to kill ex-husband jailed

Sat, Jul 22

How did the Aussie castaway spend his months lost at sea?

How did the Aussie castaway spend his months lost at sea?

Fri, Jul 21

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

$800k reward offered over NSW teen's disappearance 20 years ago

$800k reward offered over NSW teen's disappearance 20 years ago

34 mins ago

'Sleep tourism' predicted as emerging trend of 2023

4:27

'Sleep tourism' predicted as emerging trend of 2023

53 mins ago

The Chase star Mark Labbett eyes up new show after weight loss

The Chase star Mark Labbett eyes up new show after weight loss

12:17pm

Akl community pulls together to support families of shooting victims

Akl community pulls together to support families of shooting victims

12:17pm

Yanfei Bao: Kidnapping accused keeps name secret

Yanfei Bao: Kidnapping accused keeps name secret

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6