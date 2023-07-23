World
Associated Press

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

2:46pm
Rashad Trice.

Rashad Trice. (Source: Associated Press)

A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her two-year-old daughter has been charged with murder by Michigan's attorney general.

Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Rashad Trice, 26, with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith's strangulation death.

Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Lansing man faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the crimes committed on July 2 and July 3, when he allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing, stole her car and drove away with Smith.

The child was later found strangled to death with a cellphone cord.

Trice is charged with numerous state counts accusing him of fleeing police who spotted his car in a Detroit suburb on July 3, crashing it into a police vehicle and trying to disarm an officer before he was taken into custody.

Smith, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, wasn't in the stolen vehicle.

Her body was found on July 5 in a Detroit alley nearly 161 kilometres from Lansing.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to Saint Clair Shores," Nessel said in a statement announcing the charges.

The charges include the first state murder charges filed against Trice in Smith's death.

He also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping causing death.

Trice, who is being held at the Newaygo County jail, initially faced charges in multiple different counties. But Nessel reached an agreement with county prosecutors last week to consolidate the cases in Lansing.

The single prosecution will streamline the process and make it easier for family, law enforcement and witnesses to participate in the proceedings, The Detroit News reported.

WorldCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies after being tasered by Aus police during siege

Man dies after being tasered by Aus police during siege

Police attempted to enter the property and found the man armed with knives and in an agitated state.

5:33pm

'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl in US

'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl in US

Steven Robert Sablan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested after the 13-year-old girl was saved.

Sat, Jul 22

Man who came face to face with alleged serial killer helps crack case 12 years later

Man who came face to face with alleged serial killer helps crack case 12 years later

Sat, Jul 22

US woman who hired hitman with bitcoin to kill ex-husband jailed

US woman who hired hitman with bitcoin to kill ex-husband jailed

Sat, Jul 22

Items seized after police raid home of witness to Tupac's murder

Items seized after police raid home of witness to Tupac's murder

Fri, Jul 21

Oklahoma executes man for butcher knife slaying of woman

Oklahoma executes man for butcher knife slaying of woman

Fri, Jul 21

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

3:48pm

Football fans faced ash, 'acrid smoke' in stairwell at Auckland hotel

Football fans faced ash, 'acrid smoke' in stairwell at Auckland hotel

3:15pm

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

17:17

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

3:12pm

Heavy rain, slip warnings in South Island continue into early Monday

Heavy rain, slip warnings in South Island continue into early Monday

2:46pm

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6