The 1975 cancel Taiwan, Indonesia shows after kiss controversy

9:50pm
The 1975 have cancelled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia after Malaysia banned the group from performing there.

The band were recently banned from performing in Malaysia after frontman Matty Healy kissed bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage and criticised the country's anti-rainbow community laws.

The band said in a statement on Instagram: "The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned.

"The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows."

The band recently performed at a three-day music festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

However, their performance was cut short and the event was subsequently cancelled following the on-stage kiss.

The event organisers said in a statement: "We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks by UK artist Matt Healy from the band The 1975.

"This decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued... by the Ministry of Communications and Digital.

"The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.

"We sincerely apologise to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners."

Healy's on-stage kiss sparked controversy in Malaysia, with the band even receiving criticism from the country's rainbow community, which observed that it could actually lead to even more unwanted scrutiny.

Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia and is punishable by 20 years in prison. However, the decision to cancel the show in Taipei, Taiwan, has surprised many, as the island is known for being one of the most rainbow community-friendly places in east Asia.

0:44

