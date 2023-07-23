Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women's World Cup tonight and deny South Africa the first major upset of the tournament.

South Africa shocked Sweden when Hildah Migala scored in the 48th minute.

But Sweden got on the board in the 64th minute through Fridolina Rolfo's equaliser. Ilestedt then produced a perfect header from a corner with a minute left to help Sweden escape at the end of an unimpressive opening game effort.

Sweden was expected to comfortably win the group and its first match against 54th-ranked South Africa looked to be its easiest. But after a scoreless first half, Sweden came out of the locker room flat and South Africa capitalised with the first goal of the match three minutes after the restart.

Thembi Kgatlana dropped behind the defence and struck a high shot that keeper Zecira Musovic could only parry. Migala hurled herself forward with such force she was carried into the goal along with the ball.

Sweden failed to take advantage of a dominant first half in which it had 71% of possession, eight corners and five shots on goal, three on target.

Stina Blackstenius of Sweden and Bonged Gamede of South Africa compete for the ball in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

Finally urged into action, Sweden pressed forward and equalised when Johanna Kaneryd's sweeping cross from the right side missed the head of Stina Blackstenius but fell at the feet of Rolfo and ended in the net.

South Africa played in new all black uniforms, a departure from its usual green away strip, and the jerseys were a stark contrast to Sweden's all gold on a gloomy, rainy evening at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Banyana Banyana seemed energized and played with a verve which often worried Sweden when it was expressed on sudden, incisive counter-attack.

The South Africa players were buoyant after settling a long-standing pay dispute with their national federation which assured them they will receive the $30,000 FIFA has promised every player at this World Cup.

Banyana Banyana players sang and danced as they stepped down from their team bus and made their way to their locker room an hour before the match started.

They sang and danced again as they left the field.

Rain began falling in Wellington about two hours before kick-off and continued steadily, sometimes heavily into the match, glazing the pitch and making it slick in places.

The wind, usually omnipresent in Wellington and a factor when Spain met Costa Rica on Friday, was absent and the harbour which flanks Sky Stadium on its eastern side, was glassy.

Sweden built painstakingly from the back and ventured long balls forward on an unexpectedly calm night.

It looked most dangerous from set pieces while South Africa's menace was in the swiftness with which it turned defence into counter-attack.