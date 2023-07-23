Entertainment
Associated Press

Malaysia cuts music festival short after The 1975 slam anti-gay laws

2:17pm
Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after Matt Healy of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage.

Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after Matt Healy of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage. (Source: Associated Press)

Malaysia's government yesterday cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country's anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil slammed Matty Healy's conduct at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude”.

Healy used profanity in his speech criticising the government's stance against homosexuality, before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald.

Footage of the incident was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation.

After meeting the festival organisers, Fahmi said the festival, which was scheduled to go on this weekend, will be cancelled.

“There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws," he said in a statement on Facebook.

Homosexuality is a crime in the country that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

The agency in charge of approving performances by foreign artists said it was disappointed with the band's conduct, calling it “an insult and disrespecting the laws of the country".

It said the group will be blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

It wasn't the first time that Healy used the stage to defend lesbian and gay rights. In 2019, he kissed a male fan during a concert in the United Arab Emirates, which also outlaws homosexual acts, according to media reports.

EntertainmentMusicAsiaSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Elton John, Billy Joel lead tributes to 'irreplaceable' Tony Bennett

Elton John, Billy Joel lead tributes to 'irreplaceable' Tony Bennett

Bennett's death aged 96 was announced earlier today on his Twitter account.

4:59pm

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning pop and jazz singer, dies aged 96

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning pop and jazz singer, dies aged 96

He is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Johanna and Antonia, sons Danny and Dae and nine grandchildren.

Sat, Jul 22

Obama gives shout-out to Kiwi indie-rock darlings The Beths

Obama gives shout-out to Kiwi indie-rock darlings The Beths

Fri, Jul 21

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

Fri, Jul 21

0:44

California city names Taylor Swift as honorary mayor

California city names Taylor Swift as honorary mayor

Thu, Jul 20

What we know about the revived investigation into Tupac's death

What we know about the revived investigation into Tupac's death

Wed, Jul 19

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

3:48pm

Football fans faced ash, 'acrid smoke' in stairwell at Auckland hotel

Football fans faced ash, 'acrid smoke' in stairwell at Auckland hotel

3:15pm

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

17:17

National's Reti says he followed rules while shadowing medics

3:12pm

Heavy rain, slip warnings in South Island continue into early Monday

Heavy rain, slip warnings in South Island continue into early Monday

2:46pm

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

US man charged with kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's toddler

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6