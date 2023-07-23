New Zealand
Heavy rain, slip warnings in South Island continue into early Monday

3:12pm
A moist easterly flow over the South Island is bringing heavy rain to Marlborough, Canterbury and North Otago today and tomorrow.

A moist easterly flow over the South Island is bringing heavy rain to Marlborough, Canterbury and North Otago today and tomorrow. (Source: MetService)

Heavy rain brought on from a "slow-moving" low east of New Zealand is expected to continue in the South Island through to tomorrow morning.

Yesterday morning MetService put orange heavy rain warnings in place for Marlborough and Canterbury that initially ended today, but have since been extended into early Monday.

Eastern Marlborough south of Ward and Canterbury around and north of Cheviot can expect another 70-100mm of rain on top what has already fallen with peak rates of 10-15mm/h until 6am Monday.

In Canterbury south of Cheviot, an additional 60-90mm of rainfall is expected at peak rates of 10-15mm/h until 3am, mostly around foothills and High Country.

In both affected regions, rain is expected to continue falling as snow in parts above 1000m into early tomorrow.

MetService this morning also issued a yellow heavy rain watch for northern Otago through to 3am tomorrow, as periods of strong downpours are expected and "may approach warning criteria".

The next severe weather update is planned for 9pm tonight, MetService asking affected people to stay up to date with forecast changes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA this afternoon has issued road closures for SH77 in Ashburton between Thompsons Track and Pole Rd, and SH79 in Middle Valley between Gudex Rd and Maxwell Rd.

SH75 from Birdlings Flat to Cooptown and SH1 in Hawkswood are currently open, though remain under stop/go measures.

