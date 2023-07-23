World
Four presumed dead after Alaska helicopter crashes into lake

27 mins ago
An aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik.

An aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik. (Source: Associated Press)

A rescue and recovery dive team was deployed this weekend after a helicopter with a pilot and three state workers crashed in a large lake on Alaska's North Slope, officials said.

No survivors have been located.

"The official word is, they are missing, presumed fatal," said Clint Johnson, the chief of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region.

An NTSB investigator was also en route to the accident scene as plans were being made to recover the wreckage from the water, he said.

Challenges with the lake crash site and the availability of another helicopter in the area likely mean the aircraft won't be raised from the middle of the shallow, 1.6-kilometre-wide lake until early this coming week, Johnson said.

The downed helicopter had been chartered by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, the department said in a statement.

It was carrying three employees from the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey who had been conducting field work.

"DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team," the statement said. "We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort."

The helicopter's wreckage was found in the lake near Wainwright, which is about 80 kilometres south of Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US, formerly known as Barrow.

Johnson said because of where the helicopter came to rest, in the middle of the lake, they will have to use another helicopter to pull it out.

"This is going to be a helicopter recovery, no ifs, no ands, no buts, out in the middle of no place," he said. That location, hundreds of miles north of Anchorage, also means helicopters are hard to come by.

"The helicopters up here are at an absolute premium," he said.

Also complicating matters is that from the photographs he's seen of the submerged helicopter, it's in fragments, Johnson said.

The helicopter flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, Johnson said, adding other details of the flight were not immediately available.

