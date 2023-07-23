Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

6:23pm
Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Christopher Nolan thinks it would be an "amazing privilege" to direct a James Bond film – but only if he could choose the 007 star.

The Oppenheimer director, 52, whose blockbusters include The Dark Night Trilogy as well as Interstellar and Dunkirk has previously been in talks with Bond producers, and has now said he would be willing to make one of the spy movies if it felt like the "right moment".

He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz: "It would be an amazing privilege to do one.

"It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express.

"I love those movies. The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent."

The host asked Nolan: "I would imagine you'd want to be involved in casting your Bond?"

The filmmaker replied: "You wouldn't want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively.

"So as a writer, casting director, everything – it's the full package."

Daniel Craig, 55, stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die and there has been rabid speculation since its release about who is going to be the new 007.

Some of Nolan's favourite stars – including Oppenheimer lead man Cillian Murphy, 47, and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy, 45, have been named as bookies' top picks to step into the part – along with the latest Batman star Robert Pattinson, 37, who featured in Nolan's mind-bending time travel film Tenet.

Nolan was approached to make the next 007 film following the release of Skyfall, but the follow-up Spectre ended up being directed by 57-year-old American Beauty filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Two years after the 2015 film, Christopher revealed he could "maybe one day" get involved in the franchise.

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

11:21am

Review: Barbie shows life in plastic is indeed fantastic

Review: Barbie shows life in plastic is indeed fantastic

Margot Robbie stars as the iconic doll, alongside her loyal Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

Wed, Jul 19

2:16

Production of Minecraft movie in NZ on hold

Production of Minecraft movie in NZ on hold

Tue, Jul 18

0:43

Actress Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child

Actress Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child

Tue, Jul 18

Michael J. Fox thanks wife Tracy Pollan for '35 years of laughter'

Michael J. Fox thanks wife Tracy Pollan for '35 years of laughter'

Mon, Jul 17

Explainer: Why Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters on strike

Explainer: Why Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters on strike

Sat, Jul 15

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Pine trees: A force for good or bad in the climate change fight?

18:29

Pine trees: A force for good or bad in the climate change fight?

37 mins ago

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

7:02pm

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

6:24pm

BREAKING

Evacuations urged in Tuahiwi as Canterbury heavy rain continues

2:00

Evacuations urged in Tuahiwi as Canterbury heavy rain continues

6:23pm

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6