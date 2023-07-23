Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

Christopher Nolan thinks it would be an "amazing privilege" to direct a James Bond film – but only if he could choose the 007 star.

The Oppenheimer director, 52, whose blockbusters include The Dark Night Trilogy as well as Interstellar and Dunkirk has previously been in talks with Bond producers, and has now said he would be willing to make one of the spy movies if it felt like the "right moment".

He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz: "It would be an amazing privilege to do one.

"It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express.

"I love those movies. The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent."

The host asked Nolan: "I would imagine you'd want to be involved in casting your Bond?"

The filmmaker replied: "You wouldn't want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively.

"So as a writer, casting director, everything – it's the full package."

Daniel Craig, 55, stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die and there has been rabid speculation since its release about who is going to be the new 007.

Some of Nolan's favourite stars – including Oppenheimer lead man Cillian Murphy, 47, and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy, 45, have been named as bookies' top picks to step into the part – along with the latest Batman star Robert Pattinson, 37, who featured in Nolan's mind-bending time travel film Tenet.

Nolan was approached to make the next 007 film following the release of Skyfall, but the follow-up Spectre ended up being directed by 57-year-old American Beauty filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Two years after the 2015 film, Christopher revealed he could "maybe one day" get involved in the franchise.