New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

7:02pm
The University of Waikato in Hamilton.

The University of Waikato in Hamilton. (Source: Getty)

The University of Waikato has revealed a $16.8 million deficit for 2022.

The result means six of the eight universities made financial losses last year.

The university provided RNZ with the details, before its annual report is published next month.

It said enrolments dropped four percent last year after a surge in enrolments in 2021.

It had 10,119 full-time equivalent students - including 1637 foreign students, 700 of which were offshore.

The university succeeded in attracting about the normal number of school-leavers last year but it found that many of the students who enrolled in 2021 had enrolled in one-year masters degrees and did not re-enrol for 2022, the report said.

The report said the university would have to repay $748,500 to the Tertiary Education Commission because its enrolments were 98.1 percent of its funding allocation, just shy of the benchmark of 99 percent for avoiding repayment.

The university's vice-chancellor Neil Quigley told RNZ contributing $11.2m to the deficit were one-off factors including a change in accounting treatment of computer software ($4.6m), a loss from investments made by the university's foundation ($1.3m), increased depreciation ($2m), and restructuring costs ($3.3m).

"The regular operational loss for the year is $5.6m which is somewhat in the range that we had expected," he said.

"A key challenge is that we don't have changes in our funding, particularly our government funding to compensate for those sorts of things," he said.

He said the university wanted to break even this year but was likely to make a small deficit.

By John Gerritsen of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducationHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

High school teachers have said they feel like they're in limbo, waiting for an independent panel to make recommendations on how to end a long-running pay dispute.

9:28pm

2:08

Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

The school's principal sent out an email to parents reassuring them the student involved is "not onsite" today.

Fri, Jul 21

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

Wed, Jul 19

MoE challenges claims students sent home over lack of teachers

MoE challenges claims students sent home over lack of teachers

Wed, Jul 19

Kākāpō homed on mainland for first time in decades

Kākāpō homed on mainland for first time in decades

Wed, Jul 19

2:35

Teens tracked 40km by police after vehicles, liquor stolen

Teens tracked 40km by police after vehicles, liquor stolen

Wed, Jul 19

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Pine trees: A force for good or bad in the climate change fight?

18:29

Pine trees: A force for good or bad in the climate change fight?

36 mins ago

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

7:02pm

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

6:24pm

BREAKING

Evacuations urged in Tuahiwi as Canterbury heavy rain continues

2:00

Evacuations urged in Tuahiwi as Canterbury heavy rain continues

6:23pm

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6