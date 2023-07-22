Football
Watch: Messi scores stunning winner in added time of Miami debut

24 mins ago

Lionel Messi made an unforgettable debut for Inter Miami.

The game's greatest player — a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner — scored on a free kick from about 25 yards in the 94th minute, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday night in the Leagues Cup.

His left foot sent the ball over a wall of four Cruz Azul defenders and into the upper left corner of the net, unquestionably the greatest moment in Inter Miami's brief history. Play resumed for roughly a minute before the referee's whistle blew, and fireworks shot into the night sky.

Welcome, Leo. He waved at fans while he was seated on the bench. Waved at them while he was warming up. Waved at them while he was actually in the game.

And if that wasn't enough, he saved his best moment for the end. He watched the ball sail into the net, something he's done about 800 times before for club and country, then sprinted to the right corner of the field and leaped into the arms of teammates.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Inter Miami. (Source: Associated Press)

Messi checked in early in the second half with Inter Miami leading 1-0. He hugged the player he was replacing, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, then trotted onto the field as the estimated crowd of 21,000 all seemed to be standing, almost all of them with phones out to chronicle the moment.

It took Inter Miami four years of planning and two years of actual pursuing to bring Messi to the club.

“Worth it,” co-owner David Beckham said earlier in the week.

How right he was.

