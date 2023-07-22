Missing real estate agent: Door-knocking usually safe, REINZ says

Door-knocking is usually a safe way for real estate agents to engage with their communities, the Real Estate Institute says.

The comments come after Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao went missing while door-knocking in the Wigram area on Wednesday.

She was last seen around 10.30am.

Police say it is too early to say whether someone else is involved in the 44-year-old's disappearance, but there was no update as to her whereabouts on Saturday morning.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said door-knocking is usually a safe way for agents to engage with their communities.

"Door-knocking, for a time, has been a fairly standard part of real estate, and lots of people still do it and do it perfectly safely.

"It's a great way to meet people and engage with their communities."

Hornby ward councillor Mark Peters said the community wants to do all it can to help and hopes she is found soon.

"We just really want to send out our heartfelt compassion and let the family know that we are right there with them and we will do everything in the community to help.

"The... community is really, I guess, hurting that it is happening so close to us, and are really hoping and praying that she can be found, and she can be found safe and well."

A friend of Bao, who spoke to her on the morning she vanished, said Bao promised to call her back but never did.

In a social media post, Jin Tian said during the phone call, Bao mentioned a potential client who wanted to transfer money to New Zealand.

She believed the client may have been the last person to speak to Bao.

In a press conference on Friday evening, police revealed her cellphone was found in grass beside the Southern Motorway near Blakes Road.

Inspector Nicola Reeves said officers are deeply concerned about Bao's safety, but are treating it as a missing person investigation at this stage.

The current evidence does not suggest there is a threat to the community, Reeves said.

"There is no suggestion or anything pointing us, at this stage, to suggest there is a risk or threat to real estate agents or members of the community."

Bao's husband and 9-year-old daughter were increasingly worried about her unusual disappearance.

"Her family are very perplexed by her missing, it's very out of character," Reeves said.

"They are very alarmed, this is incredibly out of character and they do not know why she is missing."

The police continue to ask for the public's help to piece together Bao's movements.

People with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

