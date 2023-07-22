World
Man dies after being tasered by Aus police during siege

23 mins ago
Homicide Squad detectives will prepare a report for the coroner, which is standard procedure following a death in custody.

Homicide Squad detectives will prepare a report for the coroner, which is standard procedure following a death in custody.

A man tasered multiple times and shot with bean bag rounds by police during an incident in Melbourne has died in hospital.

Officers had gone to a property at North Frankston on Thursday night as part of an active investigation.

They said a 46-year-old man subsequently barricaded himself inside the house with negotiations continuing for close to four hours.

Police attempted to enter the property and found the man armed with knives and in an agitated state.

"The man was confrontational and as a result, he was tasered multiple times to no avail and subsequently flexible baton rounds were used," police said in a statement today.

"The man was then provided with immediate medical care when he appeared to become unresponsive during his arrest."

He was admitted to hospital but died this morning.

No one else was in the home at the time of the incident and there were no other injuries.

Homicide Squad detectives will prepare a report for the coroner, which is standard procedure following a death in custody.

The Professional Standards Command will oversee the investigation.

