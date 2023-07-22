Elton John, Billy Joel lead tributes to 'irreplaceable' Tony Bennett

Sir Elton John "loved and adored" Tony Bennett.

The 76-year-old singer has taken to social media to heap praise on the legendary crooner, who passed away overnight aged 96.

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, Elton wrote on Instagram: "So sad to hear of Tony's passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Elsewhere, Billy Joel has hailed Bennett as a "unique voice" and "one of the nicest human beings" he's ever met.

The 74-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop.

"I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious.

"He was also one of the nicest human beings I've ever known."

Meanwhile, Josh Gad has claimed that it's "hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett".

The 42-year-old actor wrote on Twitter: "This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett."

Ozzy Osbourne has also paid tribute to the iconic star, saying: "Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett's passing. Rest in Peace."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has praised the legendary crooner, too.

The former US President described him as an "iconic songwriter and entertainer" and a "good man".

Mariah Carey believes Tony Bennett is one of the most "beloved" and "respected" singers of the last century.

Alongside two throwback photos, Mariah wrote on Twitter: "Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world's most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you."

Mariah recorded a duet with Tony Bennett back in 2011 for his Duets II album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill and Hillary Clinton "loved and admired" Tony Bennett.

In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the Clintons said: "We loved and admired Tony Bennett and marveled at the breadth of his talent and depth of his commitment to creating a better world.

"He brought his love for the American songbook to adoring fans around the world for more than 60 years.

"We will always be personally grateful to Tony for performing at the 1993 Inaugural and for lending his talents, time and again, to support the work of the Clinton Foundation. With his singular voice and generous spirit, he lived his remarkable life with perfect pitch."