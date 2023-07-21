Football
Associated Press

World champion boxer Usyk signs one-year pro football deal

11:27am
Oleksandr Usyk lands a right hand during his heavyweight world championship victory over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk lands a right hand during his heavyweight world championship victory over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Getty)

Ukrainian football club Polissya Zhytomyr's latest signing packs a real punch.

Polissya says unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will play for the top-tier team for one season after impressing in training.

The 36-year-old Usyk’s “attitude to training is a great example for the Polissya team,” club president Gennadiy Butkevich said on the club website, adding that it was the boxer’s love of football that made their collaboration possible.

“His childhood goal, to play senior football, will come true,” Butkevich said, though it is not clear how much the Ukrainian fighter will play.

Polissya initially announced the agreement yesterday, when it said Usyk will wear the No. 17.

Usyk, a formidable boxer with a 20-0 record (13 knockouts), holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after beating Anthony Joshua in 2021 and then defending them against the British fighter in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in August last year.

Usyk is set to defend the belts against Daniel Dubois on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. British fighter Dubois is the WBA mandatory challenger.

Usyk had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former Football Ferns react to historic win in World Cup opener

Former Football Ferns react to historic win in World Cup opener

The win is huge for former players who know the team well and have been there through multiple world cups.

11:13am

5:28

Football Ferns revel in famous win: 'I will never forget this moment'

Football Ferns revel in famous win: 'I will never forget this moment'

The team was down and out, winless for 10 matches until last week, and given little chance to upend Norway, the world No.12 and former World Cup winners.

8:13am

0:29

Australians proud after FIFA World Cup win against Ireland

Australians proud after FIFA World Cup win against Ireland

6:18am

Football Ferns earned every bit of moment in history

Football Ferns earned every bit of moment in history

9:42pm

0:29

Football Ferns stun Norway to claim first-ever World Cup win

Football Ferns stun Norway to claim first-ever World Cup win

9:00pm

0:29

FIFA World Cup sees solemn start with respect paid to shooting victims

FIFA World Cup sees solemn start with respect paid to shooting victims

7:17pm

1:21

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Owner of infamous Mama Hooch bar was father of drink-spike rapists

Owner of infamous Mama Hooch bar was father of drink-spike rapists

16 mins ago

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

0:38

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

18 mins ago

Dickason girls were happy, confident at school, pre-school, trial hears

3:22

Dickason girls were happy, confident at school, pre-school, trial hears

23 mins ago

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

0:44

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

11:42am

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6