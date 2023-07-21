World
AAP

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

11:42am
Mark Haines.

Mark Haines. (Source: Supplied)

More than 35 years after Indigenous teenager Mark Haines was found dead on train tracks in rural NSW, police are offering $1 million for information to catch his killers.

The reward and another coronial inquest offer hope his grieving family finally receive the answers they have been longing for.

Haines was 17 when he died on train tracks outside Tamworth on January 16, 1988, with a stolen car found crashed nearby.

Police concluded the Gomeroi teen laid on the tracks either deliberately or in a dazed state, something his family never believed.

After a 1989 coronial inquest returned an open finding, a fresh inquest was announced earlier this year and will begin in April 2024.

At a press conference in Tamworth on Friday, NSW Police will double the reward for information from AUD$500,000 (NZ$544,000), which was set on the 30th anniversary of Haines' death in 2018.

Senior officers from the Oxley Police District will be joined by members of the Haines family to make the announcement.

Investigators hope the reward will deliver information leading to an arrest and conviction.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Horror in India after women paraded naked, groped by mob

Horror in India after women paraded naked, groped by mob

A video showing the assaults in Manipur state triggered massive outrage.

10:12am

0:26

Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of actor's accusers are 'liars'

Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of actor's accusers are 'liars'

Spacey was an easy mark for men who hopped on a "bandwagon" and fabricated stories in hopes of a payout, attorney Patrick Gibbs said.

7:45am

Former Qld police officer hit with 70 sex charges

Former Qld police officer hit with 70 sex charges

8:51pm

Alabama police doubt woman's kidnapping claim for disappearance

Alabama police doubt woman's kidnapping claim for disappearance

8:32pm

NSW man said friend 'faking it' after stabbing him 15 times

NSW man said friend 'faking it' after stabbing him 15 times

7:56pm

Lawyer says Kevin Spacey used status for 'opportunity grab'

Lawyer says Kevin Spacey used status for 'opportunity grab'

Thu, Jul 20

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Owner of infamous Mama Hooch bar was father of drink-spike rapists

Owner of infamous Mama Hooch bar was father of drink-spike rapists

16 mins ago

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

0:38

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

18 mins ago

Dickason girls were happy, confident at school, pre-school, trial hears

3:22

Dickason girls were happy, confident at school, pre-school, trial hears

23 mins ago

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

0:44

Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

11:42am

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6