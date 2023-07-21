NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

More than 35 years after Indigenous teenager Mark Haines was found dead on train tracks in rural NSW, police are offering $1 million for information to catch his killers.

The reward and another coronial inquest offer hope his grieving family finally receive the answers they have been longing for.

Haines was 17 when he died on train tracks outside Tamworth on January 16, 1988, with a stolen car found crashed nearby.

Police concluded the Gomeroi teen laid on the tracks either deliberately or in a dazed state, something his family never believed.

After a 1989 coronial inquest returned an open finding, a fresh inquest was announced earlier this year and will begin in April 2024.

At a press conference in Tamworth on Friday, NSW Police will double the reward for information from AUD$500,000 (NZ$544,000), which was set on the 30th anniversary of Haines' death in 2018.

Senior officers from the Oxley Police District will be joined by members of the Haines family to make the announcement.

Investigators hope the reward will deliver information leading to an arrest and conviction.