World
Associated Press

Miami mum accused of hiring hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

3:29pm
A Miami-Dade police car.

A Miami-Dade police car. (Source: istock.com)

An 18-year-old Miami woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son.

The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge following her arrest on charges of solicitation of murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

The woman visited a parody hit-for-hire website — intended to assist law enforcement — in an attempt to have the boy "taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP", Miami-Dade police said in a report.

It said she was willing to pay US$3000, roughly NZ$4800.

The woman listed wanting "to get something done once and for all" as the reason for hiring a hitman, the report said.

Police said she provided an address where the boy lives with his grandmother, a recent photo of him and her phone number when she made contact with the website.

A man who runs the website contacted Miami-Dade police and detectives tracked down the woman this week, using the IP address and phone number provided.

The Associated Press is not naming the woman, to protect the child's identity.

Detectives spoke with the boy's grandmother, who informed them that her daughter moved out in May.

She said the boy still lived with her, and that his mother would FaceTime the child regularly.

The grandmother told detectives she took the photo of the boy, which was posted on the hitman website, and sent it to her daughter.

The child's mother was arrested at her father's house, where she had been staying.

The arrest report states that she confessed, but the full statement was redacted when released to news organisations.

The woman told Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer that she has never been treated for any type of mental health condition.

The judge set bond at US$15,000 (NZ$24,100) and the woman was released from jail.

The judge told the woman not to contact her son, who is continuing to stay with his grandmother.

The public defender's office is representing the woman, and did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US girl burnt by McNugget awarded $1.3m in damages

US girl burnt by McNugget awarded $1.3m in damages

Olivia Caraballo, now eight years old, was four when a McNugget fell in her lap, leaving a second-degree burn on her thigh.

3:11pm

Melbourne man who dumped girlfriend's body in bin jailed

Melbourne man who dumped girlfriend's body in bin jailed

Joon Seong Tan was "rejected, jealous and very angry" when he stabbed Ju 'Kelly' Zhang to death and dumped her body in a wheelie bin.

2:44pm

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

NSW police offer $1 million to solve teenager's 1988 death

11:42am

Horror in India after women paraded naked, groped by mob

Horror in India after women paraded naked, groped by mob

10:12am

0:26

Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of actor's accusers are 'liars'

Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of actor's accusers are 'liars'

7:45am

A look at other Americans who crossed into North Korea

A look at other Americans who crossed into North Korea

9:22pm

1:58

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Friend of Mama Hooch drink spike predators keeps name secret

Friend of Mama Hooch drink spike predators keeps name secret

11 mins ago

BREAKING

Christchurch real estate agent's phone found on motorway

Christchurch real estate agent's phone found on motorway

43 mins ago

Poll: Country divided on race relations

2:18

Poll: Country divided on race relations

46 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Police give update on missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

Full video: Police give update on missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

57 mins ago

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6