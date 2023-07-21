Flooding in parts of the North Island as 'complex low' moves in

Parts of the North Island have experienced flooding overnight as a 'complex low' moves in, bringing heavy rain.

In Auckland, flooding on a part of the motorway network — now subsided — and crashes caused delays.

There are also reports of flooding on State Highway 16 starting just north of Kaukapakapa Flats Rd.

Part of Oteha Valley Rd had been closed due to flooding earlier this morning but has since reopened. Drivers are still being urged to drive with caution.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said power is out in Whitianga and Hikuai, affecting more than 5000 properties.

It also said some local roads are closed, while part of State Highway 25A is closed due to surface flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said there are reports of flooding on SH25 south of Whitiangi and a slip blocking part of the road on SH25 Te Kouma.

"It was a wet and windy night for everyone across the Coromandel — 102mm of rain fell in eight hours, with gusty north east winds," the council said.

"There is surface water everywhere with debris from trees across the road in many places."

Mercury Bay Area School in Whitiangi has closed for the day.

Emergency services earlier told 1News they were called to six weather-related incidents in Thames overnight.

"Mostly trees down, that kind of thing. A lot of people may wake up this morning and may have things that need to be fixed but at this stage it was relatively quiet for us so far," a Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesman said.

"Two people found themselves stuck in a Ford vehicle in water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd in the gorge area there.

"We arrived at 4.10am this morning and pulled them out easily and they went on their merry way."

More heavy rain to come - MetService

MetService meteorologist John Law told Breakfast there had been plenty of wet weather through the night.

"It's all sitting over Auckland, Coromandel, this morning. We've got more of that to come."

He said there were a number of weather watches and warnings in place.

"[All] as this rain continues to feed through not only through today… but through into Saturday as well."

He said the forecaster had seen as much as 60mm fall through parts of northern Auckland and in some places as much as 20mm in an hour or so.

"It was really intense burst of rain, so not just a fair amount of rain to come through, but also really intense periods of rain."

Law said places like Coromandel could see another 50-80mm of rain throughout the day.

He said for Coromandel and Tairāwhiti, particularly north of Tolaga Bay, heavy rain could well lead to surface flooding and more slips.

"As we head in towards the weekend that eastern side of the country more wet weather and that transfers down towards the South Island as we head in towards Sunday."

Meanwhile, the Interislander has also warned weather may affect some sailings today and tomorrow.

"Weather conditions in the Cook Strait from Friday July 21 to the afternoon of Sunday July 23 are forecast to deteriorate with moderate to large seas expected.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this service alert, and advise customers directly, if sailings are impacted during this time."

It said people are encouraged to keep an eye on their arrivals and departures page which is updated regularly.