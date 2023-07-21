FIFA World Cup fever brewing in the regions

New Plymouth is about 240km away from the nearest FIFA Women's World Cup venue - or a challenging three and half hours' drive.

But that has not stopped World Cup fever gripping the city - especially amongst youngsters in love with the beautiful game.

There are no World Cup banners flying in New Plymouth, nor fan zones nor giant inflatable footballs fighting for people's attention.

But you don't have to look hard to find fans under the tournament's spell.

New Plymouth Rangers' Tuis side - one of three all-girl 12th grade teams at the club - is training at Western Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieke Viss was in love with football for all the right reasons.

"I like the activity and sort of that you've gotta get your brain around it.

"So, that while you're in the game you've got to think about how you are going to play, but at the same time you've also gotta do it physically.

"So, it's really fun because you are always kinda active and you get to do it with a lot of friends and you can have fun."

The 10-year-old was excited about the World Cup.

"I think it's like a one-time opportunity because it's here in New Zealand and it's a small country and out of everywhere it could be in the world it's here in New Zealand.

"So, I think it's really special. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

ADVERTISEMENT

Football fan Lieke Viss who plays with New Plymouth Rangers' Tuis side with her father Benjamin. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Lieke and dad Benjamin will be in Wellington supporting the Netherlands against the USA next week.

Dad was just a touch excited too.

"I'm a big Dutch supporter of Dutch football and I have US roots too, and the USA won it last time, so it will be a really good game."

He was not suffering a case of divided loyalties.

"No, not at all. It's complete orange, all orange."

Benjamin coached the Tuis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hoped the World Cup would prove an inspiration to his charges.

"I think it's just great for them to have that aspiration and to be able to see those type of people playing on the field that they can look up to. And if they have dreams of playing bigger then this can be a motivation for them."

Sacred Hearts Girls' College coach Kat Greaney. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Across town Highlands Intermediate and Sacred Heart Girls' College were involved in an inter-school tussle.

Highlands' skipper Abigail Williamson was stoked about the World Cup.

"I'm extremely excited because I get to see my idol Megan Rapinoe play, so I'm super pumped.

"She's kinda inspired me to play soccer because I grew up watching here on TV because I'm half American and I've just always wanted to see her play and now I will get to."

ADVERTISEMENT

She was off to see New Zealand versus Norway today and later USA against Vietnam.

Sacred Heart's Samantha Sera was going one better.

"I'm going to a match in Wellington and the finals in Sydney."

Not that she was picking up the bill.

"No, my family. My mum and dad."

Also a United States fan, Samantha was also off to that match versus the Netherlands in the capital.

If that wasn't enough football excitement last night the region's top two women's sides - Moturoa and New Plymouth Rangers clashed at Yarrow Stadium under the lights for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moturoa skipper Kat Greaney was Sacred Heart's coach.

"I've played at the Yarrows before but never under lights, so yeah, feeling a little like a Football Fern myself actually.

"And we're playing one day before the football World Cup kicks off so that's pretty exciting. So yeah, on the big stage, cross town rivalry, first versus second in the league and a pretty important game for us."

Moturoa ran out 1-0 winners cementing their lead at the top of Central Football's Federation League table.

For those worried the New Zealand team wasn't feeling the love, fear not. The Highlands and Sacred Heart teams came together for a rousing cheer of "Football Ferns" at the conclusion of their match.

By Robin Martin of rnz.co.nz