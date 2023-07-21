Bodies of Auckland shooting victims recovered from construction site

The bodies of two men killed in yesterday's Auckland CBD shooting have been recovered from the scene of the incident.

Police confirmed earlier today the victims were men in their 40s who worked at the construction site alongside the gunman, Matu Reid.

Reid's body is also expected to be recovered tonight, Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said.

"Poor weather conditions across the Auckland region impacted progress today, adding to the complexities of the scene being a large multi-storey building site," McKay said.

"The scene examination at the site has been ongoing today and will continue over the weekend.

"A cordon remains in place around the immediate vicinity of the site and a scene guard will be in place overnight."

Postmortem examinations and formal identification of the victims will come in due course, he added.

"Police are in touch with the families of the two victims who lost their lives in this incident, and we are working alongside Victim Support to ensure they are getting the support they need," McKay said.

Matu Tangi Matua Reid. (Source: 1News)

"The names of the two victims, and that of the offender, will be released as soon as possible once formalities have been completed and the Coroner notified."

And police understand there are "many" questions about the shooting, McKay said.

"It is imperative we allow time for this thorough investigation to be carried out.

"Our absolute priority is to ensure there are answers for the families affected by this event."

Appeal for information

Police spoke to over 70 witnesses yesterday and more today, McKay said.

Now, an online portal has been launched where witnesses can upload photos and video that might aid investigators.

"If you did witness the incident and haven't spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible," McKay urged.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105.