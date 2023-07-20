Motorsport
Associated Press

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

56 mins ago
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday.

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday. (Source: Associated Press)

Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.

The three-time Supercars champion, who triumphed earlier this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.

Van Gisbergen will be joined in the field by Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, who will make his Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing, and sports car standout Kamui Kobayashi, who will make his debut with 23XI Racing.

Van Gisbergen is part of Trackhouse's Project91, which was designed to lure elite drivers from different backgrounds in one-off rides in NASCAR.

But while the road-racing ace from New Zealand had nearly 80 wins during his career in Australia, few expected him to become the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start on July 2 in Chicago.

Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks said he began thinking about bringing van Gisbergen back to NASCAR as soon as the checkered flag fell on his win.

Van Gisbergen had returned to Australia in the days afterward.

Motorsport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Christchurch Formula 1 fans turning their dream into reality

Christchurch Formula 1 fans turning their dream into reality

Michelle and David Harrison are on the trip of a lifetime after becoming inspired by Netflix show Drive to Survive.

Tue, Jul 18

2:02

'I got the shock of my life' - Liam Lawson on F1 snub

'I got the shock of my life' - Liam Lawson on F1 snub

When news broke of Daniel Ricciardo returning to the Formula 1 grid as a replacement for Alpha Tauri, Lawson was in a plane without wi-fi and no idea.

Mon, Jul 17

1:33

Analysis: Ricciardo returns to F1, but what about Liam Lawson?

Analysis: Ricciardo returns to F1, but what about Liam Lawson?

Wed, Jul 12

Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1

Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1

Wed, Jul 12

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP

Mon, Jul 10

Shane van Gisbergen finishes fourth in return to Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen finishes fourth in return to Supercars

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

2:19

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

24 mins ago

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

1:26

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

29 mins ago

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

0:41

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

56 mins ago

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

3:42pm

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6