Lucky California player wins $1.7 billion lotto jackpot

6:13pm
Lotto balls.

Lotto balls. (Source: istock.com)

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.7 billion (all figures in NZ dollars), the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $890 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $3.26 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $403 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

