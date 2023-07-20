New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

IPCA to probe complaints stemming from Posie Parker rally

6:43pm
Posie Parker escorted from Albert Park by police.

Posie Parker escorted from Albert Park by police. (Source: 1News)

The police watchdog will conduct a general review of the police response to an anti-trans activist's rally in Auckland in March.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, had to abandon the event, Let Women Speak, when trans-solidarity protesters broke through barriers.

She had liquids thrown over her by angry protesters, which resulted in her cancelling her planned rally in Wellington.

The police watchdog said it has received 162 complaints about policing of the event; of these, 34 were from people who attended.

The IPCA review will look at police conduct at the protest and planning for the event.

The authority's chair Judge Kenneth Johnston told Morning Report some of the complaints were from people who attended the rally while others were "instigated by media reports".

"They are serious complaints and need to be looked into."

The main theme of the complaints was concern about the apparent lack of planning for the event and as a consequence Parker was unable to speak.

He agreed that at the time there was criticism of the low number of police officers who attended.

"The crux seems to be a lack of preparation and a lack of expectation about the nature of the protests against Miss Parker ... The police presence or the number of police is an important aspect of that."

The IPCA has recently carried out an investigation into a group of complaints about the occupation of Parliament's grounds last year.

Judge Johnston agreed the latest investigation was "a thematic inquiry" as opposed to looking into a single complaint.

"One takes a group of complaints, identifies the central aspects of them, and looks at them as a whole.

"Of course, this is a much smaller exercise than the Parliamentary protest."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

'She's done this to hurt me' - Graham Dickason to witness

'She's done this to hurt me' - Graham Dickason to witness

Cathy Cvitanich described arriving at the Dickason home after Lauren Dickason had killed her three girls.

29 mins ago

2:21

Live: Review announced into shooting's 'tragic set of events'

Live: Review announced into shooting's 'tragic set of events'

Follow 1News for live updates.

32 mins ago

1:26

Scared kids kept safe in CBD offices, sang waiata and rang mums

Scared kids kept safe in CBD offices, sang waiata and rang mums

39 mins ago

1:36

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

6:53pm

3:22

Auckland shooter's troubled past included 'serious charges'

Auckland shooter's troubled past included 'serious charges'

6:02pm

'Told to run': Ferry rider describes chaotic ordeal amid shooting

'Told to run': Ferry rider describes chaotic ordeal amid shooting

5:36pm

0:41

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

NSW man said friend 'faking it' after stabbing him 15 times

NSW man said friend 'faking it' after stabbing him 15 times

6 mins ago

LIVE: Football Ferns v Norway, Women's FIFA World Cup

LIVE: Football Ferns v Norway, Women's FIFA World Cup

29 mins ago

'She's done this to hurt me' - Graham Dickason to witness

2:21

'She's done this to hurt me' - Graham Dickason to witness

32 mins ago

Live: Review announced into shooting's 'tragic set of events'

1:26

Live: Review announced into shooting's 'tragic set of events'

39 mins ago

Scared kids kept safe in CBD offices, sang waiata and rang mums

1:36

Scared kids kept safe in CBD offices, sang waiata and rang mums

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6