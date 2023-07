A former Queensland police officer has been charged with 70 historical sexual assault incidents including rape and indecent dealing of children.

The 75-year-old man allegedly committed the offences in two Gold Coast residences between 1995 and 2002 while he was serving as a police officer.

He is charged with 66 counts of indecent treatment of children, four counts of rape and two counts of common assault.

He will face Southport Magistrates Court in August.