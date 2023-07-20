Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

Major delays are expected across Auckland's public transport network this morning with road cordons in the CBD extended due to a serious unfolding police incident.

Dozens of armed police are in the Downtown Auckland area, with attention focused on an under-construction building near Commercial Bay.

Gunshots have been heard, and at least one injured police officer has been seen being taken into an ambulance.

Road cordons have been extended just after 9am around the affected area, with major delays expected on the city's public transport network as a result.

Commerce St, Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Lower Albert St, and parts of Customs St have been cordoned off by armed police.

The dozens of bus services that use the cordoned-off roads are now detouring with added delays for all trips on those bus lines around Auckland. The Lower Albert Street Bus Interchange, which services Northern Express (NX1) services, has been closed

Britomart Train Station is open and train services are operating to published timetables. However, all passengers must enter or leave the station via the Takutai Square entrance — around 200 metres west of the main entrance.

The Downtown Ferry Terminal, across the street from Commercial Bay, has been closed. All passenger ferry services to the terminal have been cancelled as a result.

Authorities are warning of major delays. Updates on public transport and roading delays can be found on the Auckland Transport Alerts Twitter account.