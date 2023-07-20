New Zealand
1News

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

10 mins ago
The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene.

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene. (Source: 1News)

Major delays are expected across Auckland's public transport network this morning with road cordons in the CBD extended due to a serious unfolding police incident.

Dozens of armed police are in the Downtown Auckland area, with attention focused on an under-construction building near Commercial Bay.

Live updates: Number of people injured in 'serious' Auckland CBD incident

Gunshots have been heard, and at least one injured police officer has been seen being taken into an ambulance.

Road cordons have been extended just after 9am around the affected area, with major delays expected on the city's public transport network as a result.

Commerce St, Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Lower Albert St, and parts of Customs St have been cordoned off by armed police.

The dozens of bus services that use the cordoned-off roads are now detouring with added delays for all trips on those bus lines around Auckland. The Lower Albert Street Bus Interchange, which services Northern Express (NX1) services, has been closed

Britomart Train Station is open and train services are operating to published timetables. However, all passengers must enter or leave the station via the Takutai Square entrance — around 200 metres west of the main entrance.

The Downtown Ferry Terminal, across the street from Commercial Bay, has been closed. All passenger ferry services to the terminal have been cancelled as a result.

Authorities are warning of major delays. Updates on public transport and roading delays can be found on the Auckland Transport Alerts Twitter account.

New ZealandAucklandTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

1News' Barbara Dreaver was on air when shots could be heard coming from the Quay St incident.

8:38am

0:41

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

Police and ambulance are responding to an incident in massive numbers.

8:32am

0:41

New Black Grace venture rolled out for emerging performers

New Black Grace venture rolled out for emerging performers

7:27am

1:45

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

6:32pm

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

2:56pm

Emotions run high as man sentenced for partner's fiery murder

Emotions run high as man sentenced for partner's fiery murder

2:26pm

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

0:05

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

10 mins ago

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

34 mins ago

Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

8:38am

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

0:41

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

8:32am

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

0:41

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6