Australia's missed chances keep England in the Ashes

6:43am
Australia's Alex Carey, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match.

Australia's Alex Carey, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match.

Australia has been left to rue several missed chances to push home their case for a drought-breaking Ashes series win in England after going to stumps at 8-299 on day one of the fourth Test.

On a day when Stuart Broad became the fifth man in history to take 600 Test wickets, Australia let England off the hook time and time again at Old Trafford.

Seven men got starts, but none went on to post a big score after the tourists were sent in, with Mitch Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne both out for 51.

Travis Head became Stuart Broad's 600th victim when he was caught hooking on 48, Steve Smith was lbw to Mark Wood on 41, and David Warner caught behind for 32.

Alex Carey was also caught behind late in the day on 20, becoming the fourth man to fall to Chris Woakes when he nicked a ball he was trying to leave.

England have made clear their desire to control this penultimate Test of the series with rain forecast on the final two days, knowing they must win to keep the battle for the urn alive.

Anything other than an England victory would be a success for Australia, given a draw will ensure they retain the Ashes and a win enough to wrap up the series.

The match remains in the balance after Wednesday, but Australia will know they missed an opportunity to put themselves in a commanding position for their first Test series win in England in 22 years.

Labuschagne will likely walk away from Old Trafford the most frustrated after a series of teasing starts for him but no big scores.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, and batting partner Mitchell Starc leave the field at the end of play on the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, and batting partner Mitchell Starc leave the field at the end of play on the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test.

The Queenslander showed the kind of patience and determination he is renowned for on Wednesday, at one stage going 19 balls without scoring a run late in his innings.

But after he brought up his first half-century of the tour by pulling Woakes, Labuschagne was lbw on his next ball, missing a regulation Moeen Ali off break.

Warner will also be annoyed with himself.

Under pressure to retain his spot, the 36-year-old cut the first ball of the match from his nemesis Broad for four and looked in good touch in the opening hour.

But after getting through Broad's opening spell and scoring at a fast rate through his innings, he was caught behind trying to drive a ball outside off from Woakes.

Smith also looked on for a big score in his innings when he showed intent against Moeen, hitting the spinner back down the ground for six before lunch before becoming Wood's only victim.

Australia's partnerships told the story of the day, with stands of 15, 46, 59, 63, six, 65, one and 45.

Marsh was arguably the unluckiest, caught one-handed by Jonny Bairstow as the England wicketkeeper fell to his right to take the nick off Woakes (4-52).

Such has been Bairstow's woes in this series, the 33-year-old appeared not to quite believe the ball had stayed in his glove as he sat up after taking the catch.

