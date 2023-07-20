Akl shooting: Public transport 'major delays', roads closed

Major delays are expected across Auckland's public transport network this morning with road cordons in the CBD extended due to a serious unfolding police incident.

Dozens of armed police are in the Downtown Auckland area, with attention focused on an under-construction building near Commercial Bay. Three people are dead.

Road cordons have been extended just after 9am around the affected area, with major delays expected on the city's public transport network as a result.

Quay St, Lower Hobson St, Lower Albert St, Lower Queen Street, Commerce St, parts of Customs St, and parts of Beach Rd have been cordoned off by armed police.

'Major delays' across public transport network - AT

The dozens of bus services that use the cordoned-off roads are now detouring with added delays for all trips on those bus lines around Auckland. The Lower Albert Street Bus Interchange, which services Northern Express (NX1) services, has been closed.

Temporary bus stop locations are now being used in the city centre for services.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said officers were working to restore road access as soon as possible at a media conference just after 10am.

Britomart Train Station is open and train services are operating to published timetables.

However, all passengers must enter or leave the station via the Takutai Square entrance — around 200 metres west of the main entrance.

The Downtown Ferry Terminal, across the street from Commercial Bay, was earlier closed but re-opened shortly after 10am: "All customers are to please follow the instructions of the police and emergency services staff on the ground," AT said in an update.

All passenger ferry services to the terminal were earlier cancelled.

Auckland Transport's executive public transport manager Stacey van der Putten says people who do need to travel will be able to reach the city on buses, trains and ferries, but that there will be disruption.

“Our public transport teams and frontline staff have worked incredibly hard this morning to keep people safe and moving as the firearm incident unfolded in downtown Auckland,” she said in a media release.

"While we are asking people to reconsider whether they need to travel to downtown Auckland at this time, our teams are continuing to operate bus, train and ferry services for those people who do need to travel.

"A number of major roads remain closed and behind the police cordon so we are also asking motorists to avoid the downtown area to avoid being caught in severe congestion near the cordons.

“We will be keeping in close contact with police teams this morning and our focus is on ensuring that we’re giving police the space and support they need to respond to and investigate this incident."

Authorities are warning of major delays. Updates on public transport and roading delays can be found on the Auckland Transport Alerts Twitter account.

Auckland's public transport system was expected to be put to the test tonight with the kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Extra special event buses and special event trains have been timetabled-on to help manage expected demand.