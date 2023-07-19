World
Associated Press

US soldier facing disciplinary action flees to North Korea

30 mins ago
A US soldier stands outside of the Peace House at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone.

A US soldier stands outside of the Peace House at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone. (Source: Associated Press)

An American soldier facing military disciplinary action fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea, US officials said, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.

Two US officials said the soldier detained was Private 2nd Class Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he'd been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary action in the United States.

King, who's in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border.

At a Pentagon press conference, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin did not name King, but confirmed that a US service member was likely now in North Korean custody.

"We're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin," Austin said, noting he was foremost concerned about the troop's well-being.

"This will develop in the next several days and hours, and we'll keep you posted."

Details about King, including his hometown and what additional charges he faced, were not immediately available.

It was also unclear how he managed to leave the airport while he was being escorted.

Soldiers of South Korea and the US stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.

Soldiers of South Korea and the US stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas. (Source: Associated Press)

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The United States, South Korea and others have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions.

Some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations of guilt were coerced while in North Korean custody.

The latest border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea's barrage of missile tests since the start of last year.

