World
AAP

Sydney teacher jailed after being caught upskirting students

5:37pm
Eric Wong, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of filming a person's private parts without consent.

Eric Wong, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of filming a person's private parts without consent. (Source: Nine)

A former Sydney teacher who admitted using his authority to prey on girls he taught and covertly film them in class has been jailed for at least six months.

Eric Wong, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of filming a person's private parts without consent. His sentencing in May was delayed for a report on the possibility of autism spectrum disorder, which could have impacted on his sentencing.

Barrister Peter Givorshner told a local court two eminent doctors had agreed.

"He needs treatment, and he's not going to get it in jail," Givorshner said on Wednesday.

Wong can get treatment after he's released, Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said.

He jailed Wong for at least six months with a total sentence of 14 months.

The court was satisfied imprisonment was the only suitable punishment, with Mijovich saying "the threshold is well and truly crossed".

"You abused a position of trust and authority of multiple victims," he told Wong.

"These occurred in the confines of a school, where the victims and families are entitled to feel safe from any predatory or other behaviour," Mijovich said.

While Wong may have autism with Asperger's syndrome according to the medical reports, he was also described as having above average intelligence.

Cammeraygal High School on Sydney's lower north shore

Cammeraygal High School on Sydney's lower north shore (Source: Nine)

"You would have had a full understanding this was completely inappropriate conduct," Mijovich told Wong in Hornsby Local Court.

The teacher breached his position of authority and trust, preying on girls he taught, photographing and filming their pelvic and chest areas under their school uniforms in a "brazen, predatory and opportunist" way, agreed facts filed with the court state.

A 16-year-old student, asked to stay behind after class to complete a survey, bumped into a smartboard at Cammeraygal High School on Sydney's lower north shore and revealed a hidden phone strategically placed to film.

Wong immediately leant down to pick up the phone, said he left it there before class, and changed the topic when the girl questioned him.

Police later found 90 videos and 300 photos of uniformed students, including images taken up skirts and down shirts when they searched his home.

The files were found on two computers, showing him "randomly walking around" his classroom recording on his phone, targeting only the girls.

He walks up next to or behind them, and while supervising their schoolwork, discreetly films their private parts under their school uniforms.

Some videos show him glancing towards the phone before repositioning it, which the magistrate said showed a degree of planning in his offending, occurring over a duration of time.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Driver wanted over theft, killing of dogs in Victoria

Driver wanted over theft, killing of dogs in Victoria

The Jack Russell terriers, three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy, were outside a home with their owner when they were taken.

6:14pm

3-year-old driving golf cart hit and killed 7-year-old brother

3-year-old driving golf cart hit and killed 7-year-old brother

The younger boy had been driving along a street in Florida when the front of the vehicle hit the older child.

5:19pm

Fiery crash reportedly involving army truck closes QLD highway

Fiery crash reportedly involving army truck closes QLD highway

4:24pm

Grisly items found in home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

Grisly items found in home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

3:12pm

Aussie adrift at sea for months heaps praise on canine companion

Aussie adrift at sea for months heaps praise on canine companion

7:20am

2:14

Man who killed parents after hearing voices acquitted of murder

Man who killed parents after hearing voices acquitted of murder

8:28pm

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

30 mins ago

What we know about the revived investigation into Tupac's death

What we know about the revived investigation into Tupac's death

53 mins ago

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

56 mins ago

Hipkins to welcome ‘close friend’ Albanese to NZ next week

2:22

Hipkins to welcome ‘close friend’ Albanese to NZ next week

6:14pm

Driver wanted over theft, killing of dogs in Victoria

Driver wanted over theft, killing of dogs in Victoria

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6