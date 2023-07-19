Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

The woman charged with murdering two children, whose bodies were found in abandoned suitcases last year, has lost the fight to keep her name secret.

She is Hakyung Lee, the mother of the children, and has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed Lee's application for name suppression to continue until the end of the trial, due to it being held in April next year.

In the decision, Justice Cull said the threshold required to establish that publication would cause Lee extreme hardship or otherwise endanger her safety was not met on the evidence.

The bodies of her two children were discovered in suitcases last August, after a family bought the contents of an abandoned storage locker in Papatoetoe, in an online auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz