New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

12:40pm
Hakyung Lee appears in court in November, 2022.

Hakyung Lee appears in court in November, 2022. (Source: 1News)

The woman charged with murdering two children, whose bodies were found in abandoned suitcases last year, has lost the fight to keep her name secret.

She is Hakyung Lee, the mother of the children, and has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed Lee's application for name suppression to continue until the end of the trial, due to it being held in April next year.

In the decision, Justice Cull said the threshold required to establish that publication would cause Lee extreme hardship or otherwise endanger her safety was not met on the evidence.

The bodies of her two children were discovered in suitcases last August, after a family bought the contents of an abandoned storage locker in Papatoetoe, in an online auction.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

Another change announced today will also enable 12 and 13 year olds who have committed ram-raids to be charged in Youth Court.

36 mins ago

1:15

Husband cross-examined in Lauren Dickason's murder trial

Husband cross-examined in Lauren Dickason's murder trial

On day three of the trial, Graham Dickason has continued to give evidence via video link from Pretoria, South Africa.

11:35am

Teens tracked 40km by police after vehicles, liquor stolen

Teens tracked 40km by police after vehicles, liquor stolen

9:25am

Kelvin Davis defends Labour's new youth justice facility rules

Kelvin Davis defends Labour's new youth justice facility rules

9:16am

8:49

New payment for people forced out of homes by floods, cyclone

New payment for people forced out of homes by floods, cyclone

9:00am

Pedestrian dies on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Pedestrian dies on Auckland's Southern Motorway

7:32am

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

0:41

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

36 mins ago

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

1:15

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

12:54pm

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

12:40pm

Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

12:31pm

Stacked, 29-strong NZ team named for road cycling world champs

Stacked, 29-strong NZ team named for road cycling world champs

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6