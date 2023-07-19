Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

Police are warning international students of a reported scam in which two people claim to have lost more than $550,000 in total.

Auckland City Police said they were investigating three reports of a 'Chinese officials' scam, which predominantly targets New Zealand-based Chinese students, but there were fears this could be wider-ranging.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said the scam involved an international student in New Zealand being contacted by someone posing as officials from an overseas government, alleging that they or their family were suspected of peripheral involvement in serious crimes being investigated offshore.

The person posing as an official would than ask for large sums of money to be transferred to offshore bank accounts, he said.

Police said the contact with students was mostly done via online messaging apps, such as WeChat or WhatsApp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our enquiries to date suggest those responsible for this scam are based offshore, which poses a huge challenge for NZ Police to identify who they are and exactly where they are," Bolton said.

"We implore those who may be targeted to be wary of who is contacting them and where they are sending money."

Similar versions of this scam had been reported and investigated in New Zealand previously, police said.

In 2021, RNZ reported an Auckland had to work two jobs to support her family after losing $200,000 to scammers posing as Chinese officials.

In another case, a scammer used the Financial Market Authority as a cover to steal from people making money transfers to China.

Last month, police warned of scams were people posed as the police, or from government agencies like Waka Kotahi, NZ Post, Inland Revenue, or banks.

Another scam late last year involved people claiming to be police or other justice sector partners and threatened arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton said it was important communities were made aware of this scam before it was too late.

"We are extremely concerned there are vulnerable individuals being scammed right now.

"Given the large sums of money being transferred, we are asking people to be extremely vigilant with their communications as to not fall victim to this scam."

Police urged anyone who may believe they were in contact with a scammer of this nature to stop all contact immediately and get in touch with police.

"At this stage, we are finding there are no viable NZ-based lines of enquiry with this scam, hence the importance of warning the public," Bolton said.

If someone believed they were or had been a victim of fraud, they can call police on 105 or get in touch online.

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, contact Police at 105.police.govt.nz , or call Police on 105 and report the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advice on how to avoid scams and respond to a cyber security incident are available on government websites such as the Financial Markets Authority, CERT NZ and Consumer Protection.

rnz.co.nz