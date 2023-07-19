Cricket
AAP

England prepared to risk all for Ashes win at wet Manchester

8:01am
Coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes are facing their toughest challenge since taking over the England dressing room.

Coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes are facing their toughest challenge since taking over the England dressing room. (Source: Photosport)

England will adopt a win-at-all-costs mentality for the fourth Ashes Test starting tonight, prepared to play even more aggressively in a bid to try and beat the rain at Old Trafford.

The hosts enter Wednesday's Test needing to win to keep the series alive, with a draw enough for Australia to retain the Ashes with a 2-1 scoreline and one more match to play.

Rain has fallen every day in Manchester for the past week, and while the forecast is better for the first two days it is much more bleak over the weekend.

That has emerged as a genuine issue for England, who fear their chances of winning back the Ashes for the first time since 2015 could be washed away by bad weather.

"You never want to look too much into the weather but in the position we find ourselves in, we find we might have to," England captain Ben Stokes said. 

"We know we have to win this game to take it to the last game for us to have a chance of getting the urn back. 

"Going into the last game 2-0 down, we knew we had to win that so I think that helped us a little bit. 

"Maybe again with the weather that's predicted, it might bring more out of us again knowing that we might have to push the game on even more than we normally do."

The hosts will likely have to do it without Stokes bowling, with the England skipper hoping not to be required after a knee injury prevented him using himself at Headingley.

Control the tempo

Regardless, England will almost certainly want to win the toss and bowl, with their long preference being to chase and control the tempo of the game.

That would also give them the opportunity to declare behind in the first innings if required, and also know the rate they must score to push for a win in the fourth innings.

Australia also maintain they are here to win the series and secure their first success in England since 2001.

But captain Pat Cummins has said while it is too early to begin planning for rain, he wouldn't risk a possible loss at Old Trafford to go hard chasing a win.

At the same time though, Cummins does not want his players thinking about the series situation and reverting to playing for a draw too early if there were several rain delays.

"Any player is at their best when they are trying to win a game and compete," Cummins said. 

"It's one of those things you can't think about too much. Forecasts aren't necessarily that accurate. Things change quickly. 

"You go out to win and if there is a big shift in conditions and you need to change the way we think about it, we do."

For more action from The Ashes live and free head to TVNZ+

