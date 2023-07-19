World
AAP

Driver wanted over theft, killing of dogs in Victoria

6:14pm
Three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy.

Three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy. (Source: Victoria Police)

Two dogs have been found dead and dumped by the roadside after being stolen from a rural Victorian property.

The Jack Russell terriers, three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy, were outside a property at Moliagul, about 60km west of Bendigo, with their owner on Sunday when a ute pulled up.

The driver of the white ute, which had a damaged tray, opened the door and stole the dogs before fleeing.

A member of the public discovered the dogs dead along the side of the Wimmera Highway about 6km away on Monday.

Police have released an image of a similar-style white ute and are calling for help to track down the driver.

