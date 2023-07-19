Other Sport
Comm Games officials pin hopes on new Australian host city

42 mins ago

The future of the Commonwealth Games is in limbo after state and territory leaders ruled out footing the bill following Victoria's shock decision to scrap the 2026 event.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said the state could not go ahead with the Games as the price tag had blown out to about $7 billion, more than double the initial estimate.

"We are not going to spend six to $7 billion running a 12 day sporting event," Mr Andrews told reporters.

That figure has been fiercely disputed by organisers who claim the government ignored cost-cutting options such as moving the event to Melbourne.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips said the decision was beyond disappointing and the price of the event would be less than half of what Mr Andrews claimed.

He hoped another Australian region could step in to host, however no leader has volunteered to take on the event.

"We know there is strong interest in the Games and strong love of the Games here in Australia," Mr Phillips said.

"We'll re-set after this and move on, and look to see whether we can continue to be the host nation for 2026."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said his state was not in a position due to record debt and a need to follow through on election promises.

That was rebuffed by the opposition, who said the state was the "obvious home" for the games.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said she was focused on the 2032 Olympic Games while Western Australian counterpart Roger Cook said he would prefer to invest money in schools and hospitals.

South Australia, the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory also ruled out taking on hosting duties.

Victoria was the only bidder for the Games with five regional cities originally slated to host sporting events.

Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

The state government has promised to still pump $2b into the regions through housing, infrastructure and tourism.

Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Harry Garside said he was disappointed by the decision.

"I'm just trying my best to stay positive and fingers crossed we can sort something out," Mr Garside told Seven News.

Business and industry groups were concerned Victoria's reputation as a major events destination had been jeopardised but welcomed efforts to rein in state debt, which is forecast to top $171b by 2027.

It's the second time a Games host has dropped out in recent years, after South African city Durban lost the 2022 event and Birmingham stepped in take over.

The Commonwealth Games was last cancelled during World War II.

