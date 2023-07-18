World
US Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.57b after no winner drawn

49 mins ago
Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Missouri.

(Source: Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated US$1 billion (NZ$1.57 billion) after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for today's drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 2. The jackpot was estimated at US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion).

The new jackpot for Thursday's drawing would be the third highest in US history and will keep growing until someone wins. Ticket buyers have a chance at US$1 billion (NZ$1.57 billion) paid out in yearly increments or a US$516.8 million (NZ$815.5 million) one-time lump sum before taxes.

Three people won US$2 million (NZ$3.15 million) after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

Five people won US$1 million (NZ$1.57 million) after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was US$2.04 billion (NZ$3.2 billion) Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly US$253 million (NZ$399.2 million). Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.

Before the next Powerball drawing, lottery players can try their odds with Mega Millions. The estimated jackpot tomorrow is US$640 million (NZ$1 billion) or a lump sum of US$328 million (NZ$517.45 million) cash before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

North America

