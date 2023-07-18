World
AAP

Spate of mysterious Victoria horse deaths sparks investigation

10:25am

A spate of mysterious horse deaths across three separate Victorian properties has sparked an investigation.

Ten horses are confirmed to have died suddenly at properties in the Mornington Peninsula, southeast Melbourne and southwest Victoria, since July 4.

All the horses are believed to have died with short-term, non-specific signs of illness.

Agriculture Victoria has launched an investigation into the illnesses and deaths but the probe remains in its early stages.

"It is not yet known what has caused these deaths and to date common links are not evident," Victoria's chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said.

Early testing for some known diseases in horses such as anthrax and hendra virus has been negative.

Investigators are also considering feed and environmental factors as potential causes.

Multiple horse deaths on a single property are uncommon.

Investigations typically look at infectious causes and ingestion of toxins but it is not always possible to pin down a cause.

"What has happened here is very, very rapid onset of symptoms and rapid death," Cooke told ABC Melbourne.

"That does lead one to look at a wide variety of causes, which could be non-infectious."

There have been reports on social media channels of further affected properties, with Agriculture Victoria calling on any owners who have not reported deaths to contact them or their veterinarian.

"We know this is a difficult time for horse owners, that's why we are working with veterinarians and a range of experts to find answers," Cooke said.

Ten horses are confirmed to have died suddenly at properties in the Mornington Peninsula, southeast Melbourne and southwest Victoria since July 4.

Ten horses are confirmed to have died suddenly at properties in the Mornington Peninsula, southeast Melbourne and southwest Victoria since July 4. (Source: istock.com)

"Please do not share unconfirmed information online or on social media."

Cooke advised horse owners to monitor their animals and feed, but said there was no reason at this stage to separate the horses.

It's not the only zoological mystery for the state.

More than 90 native waterbirds have been found stranded across Victoria in the past two months.

Werribee Open Range Zoo associate veterinarian Paul Eden said grebes — duck-like waterbirds with an evolutionary link to the flamingo — were turning up in strange places a long way from their usual freshwater habitat.

"People are finding these waterbirds inside their backyards, around industrial estates, and we've even had birds turning up at the casino," Eden said.

Grebes usually migrate from inland freshwater locations to coastal areas during autumn and winter, but are unable to walk well on land and were mistaking roads and other shiny surfaces for waterways.

The birds usually congregate in social flocks in winter months and one of the theories is the wetter conditions caused by La Niña are leading the grebes to disperse to new wetland habitats and getting lost, Eden said.

Veterinarians and wildlife experts from Melbourne and Werribee zoos and Healesville Sanctuary are rescuing the birds, and people who encounter them in distress should contact Wildlife Victoria.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Possible space vehicle link to mystery object on remote Aus beach

Possible space vehicle link to mystery object on remote Aus beach

The Australian Space Agency says the device could be part of a foreign space vehicle.

8:58am

1:25

Staff at Bakers Delight in Australia allegedly underpaid $1.34m

Staff at Bakers Delight in Australia allegedly underpaid $1.34m

Most of the allegedly underpaid staff were young workers, some as young as 14, while four were visa holders.

9:43pm

4 injured by dolphin attacks in single day on Japan beach

4 injured by dolphin attacks in single day on Japan beach

5:10pm

Queensland woman mauled by pack of dingoes

Queensland woman mauled by pack of dingoes

1:58pm

Adelaide man accused of shooting wife and daughter in driveway

Adelaide man accused of shooting wife and daughter in driveway

Mon, Jul 17

Three brothers charged after alleged Aus wedding brawl

Three brothers charged after alleged Aus wedding brawl

Mon, Jul 17

1:32

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

BREAKING

Commonwealth Games: Victoria pulls plug on hosting 2026 event

Commonwealth Games: Victoria pulls plug on hosting 2026 event

33 mins ago

Former OMC rapper Ermehn dies

Former OMC rapper Ermehn dies

44 mins ago

Countdown supermarkets to change name in early 2024

Countdown supermarkets to change name in early 2024

50 mins ago

Woman who allegedly murdered kids told husband 'it's too late'

Woman who allegedly murdered kids told husband 'it's too late'

10:49am

Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after Paralympic champ falls at finish

1:30

Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after Paralympic champ falls at finish

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6