World
Associated Press

Iconic Princess Diana sweater could fetch at least $50k at auction

2:20pm
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London.

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London. (Source: Associated Press)

A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than US$50,000 (NZ$79,000) at auction.

The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September.

The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles, who was then heir to the British throne.

Diana was already becoming a style icon — and one of the world’s most photographed women — and the moment gave a big boost to designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who made the sweater for their small knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.

A few weeks later, Muir and Osborne received an official letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that Diana had damaged the sweater and asking whether it could be repaired or replaced. The original was returned, showing damage to a sleeve the designers thought might have been caused by snagging on Diana's diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

A new sweater was knitted and dispatched, and Diana was photographed wearing it with white jeans and a black ribbon tie at an event in 1983.

Some have speculated Diana liked the "black sheep" pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. Emma Corrin sported a replica as the young Diana in season four of The Crown.

Warm & Wonderful still makes a cotton version of the design, which sells for 190 pounds (NZ$393). Osborne discovered the original lying forgotten in a box in an attic earlier this year.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, said "this exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion".

The sweater, which has an estimated price of US$50,000 (NZ$79,000) to US$80,000 (NZ$126,400), will be on display at Sotheby’s New York showroom from September 7-13. Online bidding opens August 31 and runs to September 14.

The record for a piece of Diana memorabilia is US$604,800 (NZ$955,540) for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby’s in January.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Italian commentators face sanctions for racist, sexual remarks

Italian commentators face sanctions for racist, sexual remarks

Italy’s RAI state television received numerous complaints from viewers following comments made during a broadcast of a diving competition.

8:21am

Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs, Putin says

Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs, Putin says

The Russian President warned that Russia "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.

Mon, Jul 17

Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

Mon, Jul 17

Ukraine biding its time in counteroffensive against Russia

Ukraine biding its time in counteroffensive against Russia

Sun, Jul 16

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' in legal terms

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' in legal terms

Fri, Jul 14

Video: Brawl in Kosovo parliament after PM sprayed with water

Video: Brawl in Kosovo parliament after PM sprayed with water

Fri, Jul 14

0:30

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

2:41

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

11 mins ago

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

25 mins ago

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

36 mins ago

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

44 mins ago

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

4:33

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6