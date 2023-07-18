Govt plan to future-proof regions thashed by cyclone released

The Government has announced its plan to future-proof weather-impacted regions to ensure greater coordination, provision of and access to support.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni says the Government wants to emphasise the importance of work focused on long-term recovery from large scale disasters.

"We know that the psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and that most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety.

"On top of the mental health support announced already for affected regions, the Government will also provide support for volunteers and community workers suffering burnout, and personalised support and referral pathways for people who own land that has been classified as risk level Category 2 and 3.

"We are also putting further support in place for students who've missed school so they can catch up on lost learning, and education and training for providers to support whānau, rangatahi and tamariki with anxiety and mental wellbeing.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni. (Source: 1News)

"The Government will also put in the resource needed to build the resilience, preparedness and strength of community and iwi organisations so that they're prepared for future events."

The plan

Targeted funding for community activities to support communities (particularly rural and isolated communities) to build optimism, increase their protective factors and build resilience through coming together, such as for local events ($3 million)

Personalised support and referral services for people impacted by land zoning changes, such as the contact centre set up in Hawkes Bay ($1.5m)

Funding for schools and kura to provide teaching and tutoring programmes and iwi/community providers to target new programmes to Māori and Pacific students to ensure akonga are supported to catch up on lost learning post-weather events ($5m)

Fund to support for community and/or iwi organisations in Hawke's Bay, Auckland and Tai Rāwhiti to build infrastructure and capability that increases future resilience, including preparedness for future events ($8.5m)

Additional support through the Community and Volunteering Capability Fund to provide wellbeing supports to volunteers and community workers suffering burnout in Te Tai Tokerau, Auckland, Tai Rāwhiti, Hawke's Bay ($1.5m)

Additional funding for groups outside of affected areas that have capacity or resource pressures from supporting people who have migrated from affected areas ($0.5m)

Education/training for providers on how to support whānau, rangatahi and tamariki with rain anxiety and mental health concerns through upskilling, specific content and new resources for existing mental wellbeing programmes (MH101, Addiction 101 and Rural MH101) ($0.15m)

The provision of translation, interpretation, and other services to improve accessibility, including culturally appropriate and accessible formats ($0.5m)

Consultation had taken place to ensure agencies understood the specific needs of each region, Sepuloni said.

"These insights were used to understand and inform where support was most needed so it can be delivered in the best, most efficient, and meaningful way going forward."

