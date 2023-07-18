Entertainment

Former OMC rapper Ermehn dies

32 mins ago
Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria.

Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria. (Source: AudioCulture / Adrian Malloch)

New Zealand hip hop legend Ermehn has died.

Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria was an Auckland-based rapper who performed and recorded under the stage name of Ermehn.

Ermehn was a former member of Otara Millionaires Club and Radio Backstab, and was often referred to as the Godfather of South Auckland hip hop.

During his solo career he could be seen on stage wielding a machete and wearing a lava lava, and he sourced inspiration in his second album 'The Path of Blood' through first-hand experience with gang-life.

In 2012, he spoke to RNZ about going clean and living a different kind of life.

Many Kiwis took to social media to share memories of Ermehn and express shock over his death.

