Tennis
AAP

Djokovic cops $12k fine for smashing racket in Wimbledon final

9:29am
Novak Djokovic gets a new racket after breaking his previous one.

Novak Djokovic gets a new racket after breaking his previous one. (Source: Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic has been fined $12,650 after smashing his racket against a net post during the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed the 36-year-old has been hit with the penalty for "racket abuse" during his defeat by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic allowed his frustration to show after failing to break Alcaraz and then losing his own service game during the decisive fifth set of Sunday's enthralling contest on Centre Court.

Umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled up the Serbian for a time violation, immediately issued a warning for a code violation.

Djokovic's disappointment grew as the 20-year-old world No.1 took full advantage to seal victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

In the process, he denied his illustrious opponent a 24th grand slam title and an eighth at Wimbledon.

Djokovic nevertheless received $2.4m in prize money as runner-up.

